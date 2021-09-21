Rules are for the little people: Assemblyman Constant pokes fun of masks, jokes with buddies about masking his ‘log’ before contact

Although in the Assembly meetings, Anchorage Assemblyman Chris Constant wears his mask like a religious icon, when he’s partying with the bros, he hugs, close talks, takes selfies and then goes on social media to joke about how his brand new friends are part of his new social “bubble.”

Constant was following the lead of Hollywood, where the Emmy Award Ceremony was a mask-free event with lots of close contact.

A series of exchanges on social media shows the extent of Assemblyman Constant’s distain for masks, which comes out when he’s not performing official duties. And, as a side benefit, reader can see he finds public testimony painful — so painful that he gets a headache. A migraine headache. He really can’t stand all the “racist” comments he has to listen to in his role on the Assembly.

Here’s Assemblyman Constant partying with a bunch of new friends, and there’s no mask or social distancing at all:

Among the group cozied up to was Sabrena Combs, a Palmer city councilwoman who is now under investigation for violations of the open meetings laws in an unrelated matter.

When people on Facebook critiqued Constant for not maintaining a six-foot distance, he joked, “I held my breath.”

Later, his friend joked, “I hear that the CDC says you can contact logs as long as you’re both wearing masks,” a sexual innuendo pun referring in part to contact logs that some people keep to be able to reach out to people in case someone gets Covid.

Combs noted the naughty intent of the comment, and there was some emoji-pounding going on about that.

Check out the exchange, which was soon taken down from Facebook, but exists here for history’s sake:

Like the mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, who was caught partying and dancing without a mask over the weekend, and then excusing it away when the media asked her, Constant is in the process of making a law that everyone in Anchorage must wear a mask.

The details of the mask ordinance was revealed just one hour before a meeting the Assembly was trying to advance the ordinance that would force everyone in Anchorage to wear a mask.

Earlier this month, Constant was photographed at a wedding reception in Palmer, where neither he nor anyone else was masked, and all maintained close contact at the venue, which was both indoors and under a canopy.

In May, Constant moved to lift the mayor’s mask mandates, and then was caught on a hot microphone saying he wanted to rob Assemblywoman Jamie Allard of being able to make the motion.