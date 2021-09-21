CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conway, AR

Baptist Health hospitals earn national recognition for efforts to improve stroke treatment

By Log Cabin Democrat
Log Cabin Democrat
 10 days ago

Four Baptist Health hospitals have received American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Quality Achievement Awards for their commitment to ensuring patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on scientific evidence. Baptist Health-Fort Smith and Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock were each presented with...

www.thecabin.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Health
City
Fort Smith, AR
Fort Smith, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Health
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Gold Plus

Comments / 0

Community Policy