Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 00:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Delaware Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Benton, northwestern Carroll and southern Delaware Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1212 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles southwest of Garfield to 2 miles northeast of Leach. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Rogers... Bentonville Siloam Springs... Eureka Springs Bella Vista... Lowell Pea Ridge... Gentry Gravette... Cave Springs Decatur... West Siloam Springs Colcord... Kansas Highfill... Garfield Gateway... Beaver Springtown... Northwest Arkansas Regional Air This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 80 and 93. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH