Graduate Students to Hold Panel Discussion on Proxy Research Oct. 6
Three graduate students will serve as panelists in a discussion of their experiences with the current trend of utilizing proxy researchers from 11 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Oct. 6, via Zoom. Panelists include graduate students Michael Anthony, Amanda McGee and Ryan Smith. This panel discussion is part of the Graduate Student Speaker Series, a collaborative initiative between the University Libraries Special Collections Division and the Graduate School and International Education. Registration is required.news.uark.edu
