The Fourth Annual Fall Festival on the River Bend Trail was held Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Agra Pavilion on the River Bend Trail and drew attendees for the food, the crafts, the music, the fun, and the fresh air. Whether out for a walk, or wandering over to check out the restored cupola from the T.B. Scott Mansion in its permanent new location on the Trail, or coming specifically to check out the crafts and vendors, the beautiful seasonal weather made for a fairly steady stream of visitors to enjoy the Fall Festival.

MERRILL, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO