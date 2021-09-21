Los Lobos returns to touring, will stop in State College with new covers album

Perhaps no rock band is better suited to make an album covering songs by other artists than Los Lobos. For 40-plus years, this great band from East Los Angeles has made cover tunes a regular part of their live shows, playing their versions of songs from artists as wide ranging as Bob Marley, the Grateful Dead, Marvin Gaye, John Lee Hooker, the Blasters and Cream. In fact, Los Lobos’ biggest commercial success came in 1987 with their chart-topping cover of the Ritchie Valens classic “La Bamba,” for the movie of the same name.