Fayetteville, AR

Annual Copyright Infringement Notice

University of Arkansas
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M recently fought a court battle regarding their right to release an author's unpublished book chapter on their website. The University of Houston was sued after using a photographer's image without attribution or compensation. Last year, Google and Oracle battled over a copyright infringement suit with the potential for tens of billions of dollars in damages. Copyright cases like these highlight the continued importance of understanding copyright infringement for students, faculty and staff in higher education.

