Call for Proposals: The Daniel E. Ferritor Award for Departmental Excellence in Teaching

University of Arkansas
 10 days ago

The Office of the Provost and the U of A Teaching Academy are pleased to issue the call for proposals for the 2022 Daniel E. Ferritor Award for Departmental Excellence in Teaching. The award is named in honor of Daniel E. Ferritor, who served as chancellor of the U of A from 1986 to 1997 and as interim chancellor in 2015. He also founded the Teaching Academy in 1988. The annual award honors the academic unit that best exemplifies a sustained, department-wide commitment to teaching excellence for all students. The winning department will receive $10,000 and a trophy, as well as having the unit name placed on a traveling university plaque housed in that department for one year.

#School Of Nursing#The Office Of The Provost#The Teaching Academy#Department Of History#School Of Social Work#Sociology And Criminology

