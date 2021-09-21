CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bangor, ME

With half its players in COVID-19 quarantine, Bangor football team stuns perennial power Scarborough

By Larry Mahoney
Bangor Daily News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior wide receiver and cornerback Keegan Cyr said the Bangor High School football team has embraced a “next-man-up” mentality this season. The Rams couldn’t have embodied that mindset any more than on Friday night. Half of the team remained home in quarantine because of COVID-19 issues for Bangor’s road game against a Scarborough team that had won 34 of its previous 44 games.

bangordailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Health
Bangor, ME
Sports
Scarborough, ME
Health
Local
Maine Sports
Bangor, ME
Coronavirus
Bangor, ME
Football
Local
Maine Education
Local
Maine Coronavirus
Scarborough, ME
Coronavirus
Bangor, ME
Education
Scarborough, ME
Sports
City
Scarborough, ME
Bangor, ME
Health
City
Bangor, ME
Maine State
Maine Football
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Howard

Comments / 0

Community Policy