Conway, AR

Police beat 9/21/21

By JORDAN WOODSON Log Cabin Democrat
Log Cabin Democrat
 10 days ago

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, police responded to a call from a woman whose house was vandalized. When she got home from work at 11:30 p.m., she noticed that her porch light wasn’t on and when she went to look at it, she saw that the bulb was unscrewed. As she was screwing it back in, she noticed that someone had written “Rocky my man (expletive) leave him alone or else. Nice kids” with a permanent marker on her front door. The woman also noticed that one of her Halloween yard lights were smashed.

