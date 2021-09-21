CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMaine business school gets its 1st new major in more than 50 years

By David Marino Jr.
Bangor Daily News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Maine’s business school has added a sports management major this semester, the first new major for the business school since 1965. The major will prepare students for careers in sports organizations handling the business side of sports. It is a collaboration between UMaine’s business school; the University of Southern Maine, which has a sports management program of its own; and UMaine’s athletic program. The business school hopes the collaboration with sports figures at the school will help leverage the university’s status as the only NCAA Division I school in the state.

