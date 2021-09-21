Photos: NC Central and WSSU renew acquaintances

NC Central and Winston-Salem State met in Durham for the first time in 11 years on Saturday , renewing one of the more competitive football rivalries in HBCU sports. The two public schools in the UNC system, second and fourth largest amongst the five HBCUs, are separated by 80 miles and an hour and fifteen minutes on I-40, depending on if you get stuck in Orange County at the wrong time. They are now separated by NCAA Divisions — NCCU is DI and WSSU remains in Division II — but Saturday shows that the ties between the two schools are still strong.

NCCU won the football game 20-13 as 10,918 fans watched at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium . It was the biggest non-homecoming, non-NC A&T game at the venue since the last time they met up in 2010.

An Eagle aunt and her Ram niece.

NC Central wide receiver Daeshawn Stephens emerges from the smoke. (Steven J. Gaither photo)

WSSU lineman Joshua Peebles laces ’em up. (Steven J. Gaither photo)

The WSSU Red Sea of Sound made its first game appearance in its new uniform. (Steven J. Gaitherr photo)

NC Central running back Totten makes moves vs. the WSSU defense. (Steven J. Gaither photo)

A WSSU cheer alumna enjoys herself.

The WSSU D celebrates a turnover. (Steven J. Gaither)

The Red Sea of Sound played both sides of the crowd. (Steven J. Gaither photo)

The NC Central drum major performs for the home crowd. (Steven J. Gaither photos)

NCCU’s Eclipse dancers put on a show for the first home game since Nov. 2019.

WSSU fans celebrate a big play that went their team’s way.

WSSU’s Joshua Flowers and NCCU’s Treyvon Pratt lock up in the second half. (Steven J. Gaither photo)

Winston-Salem State’s Powerhouse Cheerleaders stomp and shake. (Steven J. Gaither)

The NCCU defense swarms WSSU QB Cameron Lewis. (Steven J. Gaither photo)

Daeshawn Stephens celebrates a first down. (Steven J. Gaither photo)

An NCCU supporter rejoyces while WSSU fans watch in angst. (Steven J. Gaither photo)

