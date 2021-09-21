CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durham, NC

Photos: NC Central and WSSU renew acquaintances

By Steven J. Gaither
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NyXLr_0c2koFbb00

NC Central and Winston-Salem State met in Durham for the first time in 11 years on Saturday , renewing one of the more competitive football rivalries in HBCU sports. The two public schools in the UNC system, second and fourth largest amongst the five HBCUs, are separated by 80 miles and an hour and fifteen minutes on I-40, depending on if you get stuck in Orange County at the wrong time. They are now separated by NCAA Divisions — NCCU is DI and WSSU remains in Division II — but Saturday shows that the ties between the two schools are still strong.

NCCU won the football game 20-13 as 10,918 fans watched at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium . It was the biggest non-homecoming, non-NC A&T game at the venue since the last time they met up in 2010.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vuy41_0c2koFbb00
An Eagle aunt and her Ram niece.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WeawJ_0c2koFbb00
NC Central wide receiver Daeshawn Stephens emerges from the smoke. (Steven J. Gaither photo)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I6Qo5_0c2koFbb00
WSSU lineman Joshua Peebles laces ’em up. (Steven J. Gaither photo)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18T0Z7_0c2koFbb00
The WSSU Red Sea of Sound made its first game appearance in its new uniform. (Steven J. Gaitherr photo)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tuwb7_0c2koFbb00
NC Central running back Totten makes moves vs. the WSSU defense. (Steven J. Gaither photo)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WjKU7_0c2koFbb00
A WSSU cheer alumna enjoys herself.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LFuXD_0c2koFbb00
The WSSU D celebrates a turnover. (Steven J. Gaither)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z33w7_0c2koFbb00
The Red Sea of Sound played both sides of the crowd. (Steven J. Gaither photo)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FOXCO_0c2koFbb00
The WSSU Red Sea of Sound performed for both sides of the crowd.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14tz8y_0c2koFbb00
The NC Central drum major performs for the home crowd. (Steven J. Gaither photos)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gnwVB_0c2koFbb00
NCCU’s Eclipse dancers put on a show for the first home game since Nov. 2019.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YuINf_0c2koFbb00
WSSU fans celebrate a big play that went their team’s way.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08pV2A_0c2koFbb00
WSSU’s Joshua Flowers and NCCU’s Treyvon Pratt lock up in the second half. (Steven J. Gaither photo)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=071gZA_0c2koFbb00
Winston-Salem State’s Powerhouse Cheerleaders stomp and shake. (Steven J. Gaither)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHFEp_0c2koFbb00
The NCCU defense swarms WSSU QB Cameron Lewis. (Steven J. Gaither photo)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S4ptP_0c2koFbb00
Daeshawn Stephens celebrates a first down. (Steven J. Gaither photo)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dCyYT_0c2koFbb00
An NCCU supporter rejoyces while WSSU fans watch in angst. (Steven J. Gaither photo)

The post Photos: NC Central and WSSU renew acquaintances appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Football Rundown – Week 5

Redshirt freshman QB Ryan Nettles will be in the spotlight as Alabama State and Florida A&M battle in Tallahassee. Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Prairie View A&M also have a key SWAC division battle in Week 5 of the HBCU football season. The post HBCU Football Rundown – Week 5 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
HBCU Gameday

How To Watch: Norfolk State-Hampton preview

The Battle of The Bay football game is back for the first time since 2017. Both Norfolk State and Hampton have offensive playmakers to make this a potential shootout. The post How To Watch: Norfolk State-Hampton preview appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Sports
Durham, NC
Football
HBCU Gameday

Top HBCU Performances – Week 4

Langston and sophomore QB RaQuon Washington put a record 85-6 whipping on an opponent Saturday. Our look at the Top HBCU Performances from Week 4 begins there. The post Top HBCU Performances – Week 4 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
HBCU Gameday

UAPB has two women kickers on standby

Special teams were a big factor in Alcorn State's epic comeback against Arkansas-Pine Bluff last week. UAPB has a lingering issue that could impact the Prairie View game.. The post UAPB has two women kickers on standby appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc A T#Unc System#American Football#Nc Central#Wssu#Unc#Ncaa Divisions#Nccu#Di#Division Ii#O Kelly Riddick Stadium#Eagle#Winston Salem State
HBCU Gameday

Noah Bodden taking over as Grambling State QB

Grambling State's passing game has slowed to a crawl after four games. Head coach Broderick Fobbs is ready to hand the reins to true freshman Noah Bodden. The post Noah Bodden taking over as Grambling State QB appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NFL
HBCU Gameday

HBCU NFL ProFile – For games of Sept. 23-27, 2021

Javon Hargrave was a force and a menace to Dallas Monday, notching two sacks and a forced fumble in the end zone that the Eagles recovered for a TD. Check out all the HBCU standouts from Week 3 of the NFL season. The post HBCU NFL ProFile – For games of Sept. 23-27, 2021 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
HBCU Gameday

Prairie View makes it four in a row over Grambling

Prairie View makes it four wins in a row over Grambling State as it wins the State Fair Classic. And it made sure to let GSU know about it at the end of the game. The post Prairie View makes it four in a row over Grambling appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
FOOTBALL
HBCU Gameday

MEAC agrees to an alliance with Syracuse

The MEAC has announced a 10-year agreement with Syracuse University to create multiple opportunities for collaboration between Syracuse and the conference's member institutions. The post MEAC agrees to an alliance with Syracuse appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
SYRACUSE, NY
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

964
Followers
622
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy