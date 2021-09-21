City Council Passes Policy Orders on the Future of the City's Mask Mandate, BGLTQ Housing
At Monday's meeting, councilors passed a policy order to determine when it would be appropriate to lift the City's indoor mask mandate. By Pei Chao Zhuo. The Cambridge City Council unanimously passed three policy orders at a Monday meeting to reevaluate the City’s indoor mask mandate, expand BGLTQ-friendly housing in Cambridge, and recognize the unionization efforts of workers at small business coffee chain Darwin’s.www.thecrimson.com
