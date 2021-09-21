CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Council Passes Policy Orders on the Future of the City's Mask Mandate, BGLTQ Housing

By Pei Chao Zhuo
Harvard Crimson
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Monday's meeting, councilors passed a policy order to determine when it would be appropriate to lift the City's indoor mask mandate. By Pei Chao Zhuo. The Cambridge City Council unanimously passed three policy orders at a Monday meeting to reevaluate the City’s indoor mask mandate, expand BGLTQ-friendly housing in Cambridge, and recognize the unionization efforts of workers at small business coffee chain Darwin’s.

