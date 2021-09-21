Some of the best plays from Week 4 of the high school football season
(Heart of Illinois ABC) -- We take a look back at Week 4 of the high school football season with some of the best plays of the week. Normal Community's Chase Mackey takes it 95 yards to the house. Normal West's Kolton Lindsey finds Matthew Marsaglia for a wild game-winning touchdown. Eureka's Carson Gold flashes the speed on an 85-yard score. And El Paso Gridley's Creed Welsch shows off his dance moves in a pretty touchdown.hoiabc.com
