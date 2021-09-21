CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Normal, IL

Some of the best plays from Week 4 of the high school football season

By JD Raucci
hoiabc.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Heart of Illinois ABC) -- We take a look back at Week 4 of the high school football season with some of the best plays of the week. Normal Community's Chase Mackey takes it 95 yards to the house. Normal West's Kolton Lindsey finds Matthew Marsaglia for a wild game-winning touchdown. Eureka's Carson Gold flashes the speed on an 85-yard score. And El Paso Gridley's Creed Welsch shows off his dance moves in a pretty touchdown.

hoiabc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

LIVE COVERAGE: Moderate Democrats demand vote on infrastructure

House Democrats are scrambling Friday to break a weeks-long stalemate on a bipartisan infrastructure package — a debate that's exposed fierce rifts between moderates and progressives that are threatening to tank President Biden 's ambitious domestic agenda. On two occasions this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had promised moderates a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Normal, IL
City
Gridley, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Normal, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Eureka, IL
Sports
City
Eureka, IL
Normal, IL
Education
Normal, IL
Football
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Football Season#Dance Moves#Wild Game#American Football#Normal Community

Comments / 0

Community Policy