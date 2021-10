It is both with deep sorrow and great joy to share with you the news of the home going of our dear mother, Gladys "Betsy Ross" Rittenhouse on September 18, 2021. For Betsy's family it is an inestimable loss-already we miss her beyond words. But for Betsy, it's "Glory!" And finally-after a lifetime of serving her Lord-Betsy is experiencing the sheer joy of meeting Him face to face.