CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Arcadis commits to achieving Net Zero across its global operations by 2035

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amsterdam, September 21, 2021 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced the commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions (Net Zero) in 2035 within its global operations. The step is part of the ambition the company set out last year in its three-year strategy to build on Arcadis’ pioneering heritage and maximize its impact by reinforcing sustainability at the heart of client solutions, business operations, and the communities of today, tomorrow and the future.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Advance Denim Establishes 10-Year Carbon Reduction Plan

Established in 1987, Advance Denim Limited is using its experience and history to create styles that honor true vintage denim, while also taking the fabric’s manufacturing methods forward. In this spirit of continuous improvement, the China-based denim mill has outlined a 10-year carbon reduction plan designed to continue lowering its carbon footprint year over year. Over the past five years, Advance Denim has become an innovator in sustainable manufacturing, first launching the Bigbox dyeing process, which is designed to save 95 percent of the water needed to dye aniline-free liquid indigo. Shortly after, the denim mill took another responsible step by...
ENVIRONMENT
StreetInsider.com

Intellabridge Technology Corporation Announces Official Launch of Kash

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Menlo Park, California; Vancouver, British Columbia and Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2021) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) ("Intellabridge") today launched Kash, a global neo-banking platform powered by decentralized finance, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in financial services.
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

3 ways for companies to achieve net zero – and stay profitable

When companies look to reduce their carbon emissions, they often focus on easy cuts and short-term solutions. In order to meet carbon reduction targets, a much more ambitious and wide-ranging approach will be necessary. It is possible for companies to reach net zero and remain profitable, but they need to...
ECONOMY
Brenham Banner-Press

LyondellBasell Announces Goal of Achieving Net Zero Emissions by 2050

Company announces a 30 percent absolute reduction in emissions and a goal of 50 percent of electricity from renewable energy by 2030. HOUSTON and LONDON, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced its ambition of, and approach to, achieving net zero emissions from global operations by 2050. As an interim step toward 2050, the company also announced a strategy to achieve an absolute reduction of 30 percent in scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 2030. These targets are consistent with efforts to support the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting climate change by achieving net zero for global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by mid-century.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Streetinsider Premium#Design Consultancy#The Paris Agreement#Ghg#Net Zero Source#Pledge To Net Zero#Arcadis#Daan Heijbroek Mobile
dailycitizen.news

Mohawk Group signs climate pledge, commits to climate action and net zero carbon by 2040

CALHOUN — Mohawk Group announces signing The Climate Pledge, a sustainability-driven effort originally co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019. Mohawk Group joins more than 200 signatories that are also committed to accelerated climate action. By signing the pledge, Mohawk Group agrees to incorporate several climate-sensitive strategies, including a...
ENVIRONMENT
mining-technology.com

IAMGOLD sets commitment to achieve net negative emissions by 2050

Canadian gold miner IAMGOLD has committed to achieving net negative greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by no later than 2050. “In our view, reversing the effects of climate change does not mean stabilising emissions; it demands that we reduce the total volume of greenhouse gases going into the atmosphere and the world’s oceans year over year. We know that we are losing habitat at an unsustainable pace,” president and CEO Gordon Stothart said on Monday.
INDUSTRY
martechseries.com

Vietnamese EV Innovator VinFast Selects Cerence to Power Intelligent Voice Assistant Across its Global Lineup

Cerence enables voice-powered access to key in-car features and functions, including ADAS. Cerence Inc. , AI for a world in motion, announced that VinFast, Vietnam’s first domestic car company and a leader in electric vehicle innovation worldwide, has selected Cerence to power conversational AI across its lineup of smart EVs as it expands globally. VinFast is a member of Vingroup, the largest private corporation in Vietnam.
TECHNOLOGY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

L’Oreal achieves carbon-neutrality across US operations

French-headquartered beauty products company L’Oreal has reached carbon neutrality for scopes 1 and 2 emissions across its facilities in the US. L’Oreal made the announcement during the Climate Week NYC that its 25 facilities including manufacturing, distribution, administrative and research, and innovation sites across 12 states in the US are now carbon neutral.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
United Nations
finchannel.com

CO2 removal is essential to achieving net zero

Cleaning up waste may not sound like the most exciting, cutting-edge area of innovation. But, in the context of climate action, it is an entirely accurate description. Carbon dioxide (CO2) is the waste emitted from fossil fuels, and much of the focus about combatting climate change has been on cutting emissions. Increasingly, though, there is also role for cleaning up the waste that is already present – quite literally removing CO2 from the air.
ENVIRONMENT
top1000funds.com

America’s net zero opportunity

With a massive, nationwide effort the United States could reach net zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050 using existing technology and at costs aligned with historical spending on energy. Research from the High Meadows Environmental Institute plots a Blueprint for the next decade showing the key is overcoming execution challenges including the infrastructure deployment and the mobilisation of capital and labour.
ENVIRONMENT
businesstraveller.com

Marriott outlines net zero strategy

Marriott International has outlined its net zero strategy building on its existing 2025 sustainability goals. The company has signed up to the Race to Zero which is “a global campaign rallying companies, cities, regions, and financial and educational institutions, to reach net-zero value chain greenhouse gas emissions by no later than 2050”.
BUSINESS
globalconstructionreview.com

Arcadis announces plan to reach net zero by 2035

Dutch consulting engineer Arcadis has announced plans to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its global operations by 2035. To meet the target, Arcadis has introduced a range of goals, including:. Plans to counterbalance 100% of emissions through “high quality offsets”. The use of renewable electricity at all its...
ENVIRONMENT
theedgemarkets.com

CEO Action Network announces ESG commitments to achieve Malaysia's net zero future

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 23): CEO Action Network (CAN), the country's first sustainability-focused informal coalition of leading chief executive officers (CEOs) and senior decision makers, today announced its collective environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) commitments for 2023. This comes ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow in...
ENVIRONMENT
autodesk.com

The Path to Net-Zero Carbon: Stabilizing Climate Change Takes a (Global) Village

Firefighters battle infernos from Lake Tahoe ski lifts. A hurricane reverses the flow of the Mississippi River. Thermometers read 121 degrees Fahrenheit—in Canada. A dip in gravity is detected in the Antarctic ice sheet. Sound like some kind of futuristic dystopian disaster movie? These scenes are real; they’re happening right now; and they’re fueled by climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
simpleflying.com

How Airbus Will Achieve Net-Zero By 2050

The European Union wants to achieve climate neutrality within the next 30 years. Airbus shares this mission and targets net-zero aviation in Europe by 2050. At the Airbus Summit in Toulouse this week, Simple Flying heard details about how the manufacturer will reach this goal. Plenty to consider. Over the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Hydropower and green hydrogen sectors collaborate to achieve net zero

The newly formed Green Hydrogen Organisation (GH2) and the International Hydropower Association (IHA) have set out a mutually strengthening vision of how their two sectors can collaborate and contribute to tackling climate change. Green hydrogen is produced through electrolysis of water, using electricity generated by low-carbon power sources such as...
ENVIRONMENT
cruiseindustrynews.com

MSC Pledges To Achieve Net Zero Emissions From Its Cruise Operation by 2050

MSC Cruises has pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in its cruise marine operation by 2050. According to a press release, this target – which will cover both MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys – goes beyond the IMO ambition to reduce emissions from shipping by 50 percent by 2050 compared to 2008 and “sets the company on a race to help accelerate the necessary technological and fuel developments required.”
ENVIRONMENT
wtvbam.com

Analysis-JPMorgan’s 2021 deal spree aims to fill the few holes left in its global operations

NEW YORK (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co has been on a boutique-business buying spree this year, acquiring or investing in around 30 companies since the start of 2021. In September alone, the bank took a close-to 75% stake in Volkswagen’s payments https://www.reuters.com/business/jpmorgan-buy-majority-stake-volkswagens-payments-business-2021-09-08business, bought the media company https://reut.rs/3hihk1w that owns Zagat and on Tuesday bought a college financial planning platform https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/jpmorgan-chase-acquires-college-financial-planning-platform-frank-2021-09-21 used by more than 5 million students in the United States.
BUSINESS
Axios

Salesforce says it has reached net-zero emissions

Salesforce, the customer relations management company that many readers may know for its Slack software, announced it has achieved net-zero emissions throughout its value chain. Driving the news: This includes the energy used by its customers, it says. Salesforce has also hit its target of 100% renewable energy, Patrick Flynn,...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy