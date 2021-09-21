Arcadis commits to achieving Net Zero across its global operations by 2035

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amsterdam, September 21, 2021 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced the commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions (Net Zero) in 2035 within its global operations. The step is part of the ambition the company set out last year in its three-year strategy to build on Arcadis’ pioneering heritage and maximize its impact by reinforcing sustainability at the heart of client solutions, business operations, and the communities of today, tomorrow and the future.