Doris Patricia Vandeputte, age 93, of Tyler, Minnesota, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler, Minnesota. No public funeral service will be held for Doris. Doris chose to give a great gift and donated her body to the University of Minnesota’s Anatomy Bequest Program for the education of students. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hartquist Funeral Home – Pipestone Chapel.

TYLER, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO