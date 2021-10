Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has been in the best shape of his life. During the US Open this season, he was the toughest player to beat, as he showed some of the best tennis during the two weeks. Recently, former Grand Slam champion Boris Becker praised Daniil Medvedev for being able to dethrone Novak Djokovic in his Grand Slam throws.

TENNIS ・ 6 DAYS AGO