Pennsylvania State

Perelman School of Medicine: Recent Awards and Accolades

upenn.edu
 10 days ago

The NIH Office of Research on Women’s Health has announced Penn Medicine’s FOCUS program as a winner of the NIH Prize for Enhancing Faculty Gender Diversity in Biomedical and Behavioral Science. FOCUS on Health & Leadership for Women, founded in 1994, supports the advancement and leadership of women in academic medicine and promotes education and research in women’s health and careers. The honor comes with a prize of $50,000 in recognition of the program’s demonstrated commitment to improving gender diversity and equity among faculty.

almanac.upenn.edu

Medscape News

Two COVID-19 Vaccine Scientists Win 2021 Lasker Award in Medicine

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Katalin Kariko, PhD, a senior vice president at BioNTech, and Drew Weissman, MD, PhD, a professor in vaccine research at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, made a breakthrough discovery by modifying messenger RNA (mRNA), which provides instructions to cells to make proteins.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Brown Daily Herald

Chief Medical Officer for Brown Medicine recently elected as President of the American Geriatrics Society

Dr. Peter Hollmann ’76 MD ’79, chief medical officer for Brown Medicine and clinical assistant professor of family medicine, was recently elected president of the American Geriatrics Society. The American Geriatrics Society is a “nationwide, not-for-profit society of geriatrics healthcare professionals dedicated to improving the health, independence and quality of...
HEALTH
asu.edu

School of Life Sciences adviser receives national award

The National Academic Advising Association (NACADA) has awarded Serena Christianson for her outstanding accomplishments as an academic success advising coordinator in Arizona State University’s School of Life Sciences. Christianson is the fifth adviser from ASU to win this award from NACADA, which aims to “recognize outstanding advising throughout higher education”...
ARIZONA STATE
Newswise

Wistar and Penn Medicine Awarded $11.7 Million Melanoma Research Grant from the National Cancer Institute

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA — (Sept. 22, 2021) —The Wistar Institute and Penn Medicine have been awarded a prestigious $11.7 million Specialized Programs of Research Excellence, or SPORE, grant from the National Cancer Institute. The five-year award will fund three new melanoma research projects that translate fundamental laboratory discoveries made at The Wistar Institute and in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania into new therapeutics to treat skins cancers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
chattanoogapulse.com

CHI Memorial And Morehouse School Of Medicine Partner To Train More Black Physicians

CHI Memorial is pleased to announce its partnership with Morehouse School of Medicine to develop and train Black physicians and advanced practice providers. CommonSpirit Health and MSM announced a 10-year, $100 million partnership in December 2020. CHI Memorial is the first market within CommonSpirit Health to welcome MSM medical students and welcomed the first students this month.
HEALTH SERVICES
Boston University

School of Dental Medicine Celebrates Completion of Three-Year $115 Million Expansion, Renovation

Ribbon-cutting ceremony marks opening of new facilities for patients, students, faculty, and staff that will modernize education programs and the dental health care offered. Boston University held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, September 21, to celebrate the opening of the redesigned and expanded Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine. The event, held under a cloudless sky at the school’s newly designed 635 Albany Street patient entrance, was attended by approximately 100 people, including University leaders, faculty, alumni, donors, students, architects, and construction executives. The ribbon-cutting marked the capstone of a three-year $115 million project designed to incorporate state-of-the-art technologies in both the education programs for future dentists and the treatment facilities they use to provide care for patients from nearby Boston neighborhoods.
BOSTON, MA
WRGB

Three local scientists awarded for discoveries that advanced medicine

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A million dollars awarded to three scientists!. Albany Medical Center awarded the money on Wednesday in honor of their pioneering discoveries that have led to advances in medicine, including COVID-19 vaccines. The million-dollar prize will go collectively to Doctors Barney Graham, who just retired from the...
ALBANY, NY
umass.edu

UMass Economist Isabella Weber Receives Award for Recent Book

Isabella Weber, assistant professor of economics, was recently named one of three recipients of the European Association for Evolutionary Political Economy’s (EAEPE) Joan Robinson Prize for 2021 for her recent book, “How China Escaped Shock Therapy: The Market Reform Debate.”. Previously named the Myrdal EAEPE Book Prize, the biennial award...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
virginia.edu

UVA School of Medicine Scientist Awarded $9 Million From Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Jochen Zimmer, professor of molecular physiology and biomedical physics at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, has been named an investigator by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, the largest private biomedical research institution in the nation. Researchers who achieve this honor – considered among the highest a biomedical scientist can achieve – have the potential to radically change how we think about biology, human health and diseases. For example, 32 current or former HHMI Investigators have won the Nobel Prize.
SCIENCE
wisc.edu

Four Honored With School of Veterinary Medicine 2021 Alumni Awards

The University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine (SVM) Alumni Advisory Board has recognized four graduates with 2021 alumni awards for achievements in advancing the veterinary medical profession, animal health and humanity. The awards were presented at a celebration event on September 11 at the School of Veterinary Medicine. The...
PETS
Times Leader

Byerley named President/Dean of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine

SCRANTON — Jaewon Ryu, M.D., J.D., president and CEO of Geisinger Friday said in addition to being a highly respected leader in education and her many career accomplishments, Dr. Julie Byerley’s passion for academic excellence, research, and teaching will be critical to helping us realize our vision: to make better health easier for the communities we serve.
SCRANTON, PA
upenn.edu

Penn Dental Medicine: New Leadership in Admissions

Following a national search, Penn Dental Medicine has named new leadership within its Office of Admissions, recruiting Mark Mitchell as assistant dean of admissions and Brian Hahn as director of admissions, effective November 1 and October 1, respectively. Both bring extensive experience in dental school admissions to their new posts.
upenn.edu

Bruce Brandolin: Assistant Dean, Penn Dental Medicine

Penn Dental Medicine has named Bruce Brandolin Assistant Dean of Intramural Practice and External Partnerships. His appointment to this new post is effective October 15. In this role, Dr. Brandolin will direct operations for the Penn Dental Family Practice, the two multispecialty, community dental practices of Penn Dental Medicine, and will facilitate and manage other strategic partnerships.
ECONOMY
rebusinessonline.com

Shawmut Completes $115M Expansion of Boston University’s School of Dental Medicine

BOSTON — Shawmut Design & Construction has completed the $115 million expansion of the Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine at Boston University. The building was originally constructed in 1970. The three-year, four-phase project increased the building’s size by about 48,000 square feet and expanded clinical spaces by 70 percent to improve students’ educational experience and enhance patient care. Shawmut also added a learning simulation center, predoctoral patient treatment center and more collaborative workspaces for students as part of the project.
EDUCATION
Wrcbtv.com

CHI Memorial and Morehouse School of Medicine begin new $100 million initiative

CHI Memorial is teaming up with the Morehouse School of Medicine in an effort to fill hospitals with medical staff. “At the time we were in that area, we didn’t have any hospitals available," recalled fourth-year Morehouse School of Medicine student Manuel Arcupe. "So that made me think ‘I want to help, I want to make an impact.’”
HEALTH SERVICES
upenn.edu

Penn Libraries Opens Newly-Renovated Biotech Commons

The Penn Libraries has transformed its former Biomedical Library into a dynamic space with a new name: the Biotech Commons. “The Biotech Commons is a true 21st century library facility,” said Penn President Amy Gutmann. “We have created a space for unparalleled collaboration, creation, and discovery where visitors can take advantage of a vast array of scientific and scholarly resources, as well as cutting-edge technologies for studying the health sciences.”
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
upenn.edu

Penn Media Accountability Project (PennMAP) Research and Outcomes to Expand Thanks to Leadership Gift

PHILADELPHIA, September 30, 2021—The Wharton School and the University of Pennsylvania are delighted to announce the expansion of the Penn Media Accountability Project (PennMAP), an interdisciplinary, nonpartisan research project dedicated to enhancing media transparency and accountability. Its growth is made possible by a new leadership gift from Richard Jay Mack, W’89.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
everythinglubbock.com

Familiar face becomes TTU School of Veterinary Medicine’s new associate dean for research

AMARILLO and LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:. When the Texas Tech University (TTU) School of Veterinary Medicine (SVM) in Amarillo undertook a national search to find the absolute best person to lead the School’s research and innovation enterprise, it turned out that the ideal candidate was no stranger to the school. In fact, the successful candidate was indeed close to home so to speak. Thu ‘Annelise’ Nguyen, a founding faculty member of the School and a professor of toxicology, was that candidate.
LUBBOCK, TX
upenn.edu

National task force recommends removing race from kidney function equation

A national task is recommending the immediate implementation of a new diagnostic equation for measuring kidney function, which advocates say will promote health equity and increase access to transplantation for Black patients. The recommendation is supported by ongoing research from clinical researchers in the Perelman School of Medicine, who have...
HEALTH

