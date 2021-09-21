Perelman School of Medicine: Recent Awards and Accolades
The NIH Office of Research on Women’s Health has announced Penn Medicine’s FOCUS program as a winner of the NIH Prize for Enhancing Faculty Gender Diversity in Biomedical and Behavioral Science. FOCUS on Health & Leadership for Women, founded in 1994, supports the advancement and leadership of women in academic medicine and promotes education and research in women’s health and careers. The honor comes with a prize of $50,000 in recognition of the program’s demonstrated commitment to improving gender diversity and equity among faculty.almanac.upenn.edu
