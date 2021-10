MONDAY, Sept. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- If a person is diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States right now, it is almost certainly caused by the delta variant. The highly transmissible variant, which caused crippling surges in India and Britain this past spring and fueled case spikes in the United States this summer, is now responsible for more than 99 percent of all cases tracked in this country, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

