Drew Weissman and Katalin Karikó: $3 Million 2022 Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences

The life sciences sector has been around for decades, but only recently has the industry become a focal point for venture capitalists and real estate investors. Over the past year and a half, a number of factors have helped shift the life sciences sector into high gear. Legacy markets including The San Francisco Bay Area and San Diego have seen explosive growth, while emerging markets like Seattle are well poised to follow suit. According to a recent report released by JLL, industry growth and demand for life sciences product are creating new opportunities across a number of different markets.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO