Science

Drew Weissman and Katalin Karikó: $3 Million 2022 Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences

upenn.edu
 10 days ago

Drew Weissman, the Roberts Family Professor of Vaccine Research in the Perelman School of Medicine, and Katalin Karikó, an adjunct professor of neurosurgery at the Perelman School of Medicine and a senior vice president at BioNTech, have been named recipients of the 2022 Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences for their mRNA-based vaccine technology which formed a foundation for two SARS-CoV-2 vaccines that have led the world’s battle against the virus. The world’s largest science prizes, each of the five main Breakthrough Prizes confers $3 million to its winner or winners.

almanac.upenn.edu

technologynetworks.com

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Debuts Emnetik System

Creating the industry’s first powerful workflow innovation in more than 30 years for plasmid prep and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) cleanup, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences launches the EMnetik System to semi-automate workflows while drastically reducing the amount of time required to achieve a PCR cleanup. Built using electromagnets, EMnetik 24...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Commercial Observer

What Fuels the Northeast’s Life Sciences Industry

A lab worker draws a blue fluid through a multi-prong blotter into a multitude of cups. Out of the experiment could come drug discoveries that might help with cancer or some other disease. This is the Winchester Works in New Haven, Conn., a stone’s throw from Yale University. It’s a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
VISTA.Today

Berwyn’s Warren Avenue Investors Forms $365 Million Joint Venture Aimed at Buying Life Sciences Real Estate

The Malvern Technology Center on Spring Mill Drive is one of Warren Avenue Investors' properties. Berwyn-based Warren Avenue Investors, a real estate firm formed by a former BioMed Realty executive, has established a $365 million venture with Ares Management. The collaboration will pursue buying life sciences real estate in emerging markets nationwide. Natalie Kostelni reported the story for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
BERWYN, PA
The 74

Pfizer Sends Vaccine Data for Kids Ages 5-11 to FDA

Updated, Sept. 29 Pfizer-BioNTech has submitted initial data to the Food and Drug Administration that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for 5- to 11-year olds, the pharmaceutical company announced Tuesday. The development represents another key step toward shots for young children, but Pfizer has yet to formally submit a request to the FDA […]
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
educationnext.org

Hanushek Is Winner of $3.9 Million Yidan Prize

Eric Hanushek, the Paul and Jean Hanna Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution of Stanford University and a prolific longtime contributor to Education Next, is a winner of the $3.9 million Yidan Prize honoring individuals or teams that have significantly contributed to the theory and practice of education. The prize...
EDUCATION
theregistrysf.com

Report: Life Sciences Sector Shifting into High Gear

The life sciences sector has been around for decades, but only recently has the industry become a focal point for venture capitalists and real estate investors. Over the past year and a half, a number of factors have helped shift the life sciences sector into high gear. Legacy markets including The San Francisco Bay Area and San Diego have seen explosive growth, while emerging markets like Seattle are well poised to follow suit. According to a recent report released by JLL, industry growth and demand for life sciences product are creating new opportunities across a number of different markets.
INDUSTRY
