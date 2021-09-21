Drew Weissman and Katalin Karikó: $3 Million 2022 Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences
Drew Weissman, the Roberts Family Professor of Vaccine Research in the Perelman School of Medicine, and Katalin Karikó, an adjunct professor of neurosurgery at the Perelman School of Medicine and a senior vice president at BioNTech, have been named recipients of the 2022 Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences for their mRNA-based vaccine technology which formed a foundation for two SARS-CoV-2 vaccines that have led the world’s battle against the virus. The world’s largest science prizes, each of the five main Breakthrough Prizes confers $3 million to its winner or winners.almanac.upenn.edu
