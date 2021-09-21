Nevada Knowles, Pirate Volleyball, Week of Sept. 13

The Ventura College volleyball team is off to a 7-2 start and have climbed to the No. 20-ranking in the CCCWVCA State Poll. Last week the then No. 24-Pirates swept Desert and upset No. 20 Canyons in three sets. Leading the way for VC has been freshman setter Nevada Knowles. The Ventura High School product was instrumental in helping Ventura to both victories last week totaling 16 kills in 26 attempts (.500 hitting pct.), dishing out 46 assists, serving six aces, and producing nine digs and five blocks. Earlier this season, she recorded a triple double with 18 kills, 14 assists and 14 digs in a match against No. 3 Pasadena. Nevada has been selected as this week's CCCWVCA SoCal State Player of the Week and she is our VC Pirate Student Athlete of the Week presented by M&M Sports.