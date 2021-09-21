CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ventura, CA

Nevada Knowles, Pirate Volleyball, Week of Sept. 13

vcweplayhard.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ventura College volleyball team is off to a 7-2 start and have climbed to the No. 20-ranking in the CCCWVCA State Poll. Last week the then No. 24-Pirates swept Desert and upset No. 20 Canyons in three sets. Leading the way for VC has been freshman setter Nevada Knowles. The Ventura High School product was instrumental in helping Ventura to both victories last week totaling 16 kills in 26 attempts (.500 hitting pct.), dishing out 46 assists, serving six aces, and producing nine digs and five blocks. Earlier this season, she recorded a triple double with 18 kills, 14 assists and 14 digs in a match against No. 3 Pasadena. Nevada has been selected as this week's CCCWVCA SoCal State Player of the Week and she is our VC Pirate Student Athlete of the Week presented by M&M Sports.

vcweplayhard.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

LIVE COVERAGE: Moderate Democrats demand vote on infrastructure

House Democrats are scrambling Friday to break a weeks-long stalemate on a bipartisan infrastructure package — a debate that's exposed fierce rifts between moderates and progressives that are threatening to tank President Biden 's ambitious domestic agenda. On two occasions this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had promised moderates a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Pasadena, CA
City
Ventura, CA
Ventura, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Ventura College#Pirate Volleyball#Vc#Ventura High School#Cccwvca Socal#M M Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy