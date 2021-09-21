Prep roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 21

Austin Robinson helped Northwestern's tennis team beat Marion 3-2 Monday. Shown in a match against Western on Sept. 7, Robinson was a 6-4, 6-2 winner at No. 3 singles against the Giants. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

Update: This story has been updated from its original form to include an additional capsule.

Northwestern's boys tennis team beat Marion 3-2 Monday on the Giants' courts.

"It was a really windy evening. We did a decent job of managing that," Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. "This was a good road win for us. We knew Marion would be tough as they always are."

The Tigers swept the doubles points with Caden Gaier and Clayton Griswold winning 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 and Ethan Kearney and Tate Mullens winning 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2. The Tigers' other point came at No. 3 singles where Austin Robinson prevailed 6-4, 6-2.

"Our doubles teams played pretty sharp with some crisp net play and overall good serving," Woods said. "Austin did a great job of taking his opponent out of his game. He does that with a lot of guys. He tracks everything down and is a wall.

"We were close at 1 singles and lost in a tiebreaker at 2 singles. Overall there were a lot of positives."

Northwestern closes the regular season Wednesday with a home match vs. Rochester.

M-G 4, KOKOMO 1

The Wildkats' lone point came at No. 1 doubles where Caleb Wallace and Andrew Guerre won 7-5, 6-2.

For Wallace, Isaac Elkin, Drake Hester and Lucas Cummings, it was senior night. Coach Travis Taflinger noted all four have been in the program for four years.

"Their combined GPA is 3.95," he said. "All of them are in National Honor Society and multiple school clubs. I could have not asked for a better group of leaders my first year. They serve others, are great teammates and have tremendous character. They are ideal student-athletes and perfect role models for Kokomo students."

CASS 4, MAC 1

The Kings dominated the singles points to fuel their victory. Jack Salyers was a 6-3, 6-2 winner at No. 1, Ethan Johnson was a 6-1, 6-3 winner at No. 2 and Gannon Davis pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 3.

Also for Cass, Noah Preston and Ryeland Ellington took a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 2 doubles.

Maconaquah's point came at No. 1 doubles where Walker Hays and Brennan Bailey prevailed 6-3, 7-5.

BOYS SOCCER

WESTERN 2, OAK HILL 1

Western upset visiting Class 2A No. 15-ranked Oak Hill in a matchup of Mississinewa Sectional teams.

Nolan Kessler and Parker Cox scored the Panthers' goals.

Western (5-8-1) is 5-2-1 over its last seven games.

MAC 3, ROCHESTER 1

Maconaquah improved to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the Three Rivers Conference with the road win, which avenged a disappointing loss to Rochester last season. That loss left the Braves sharing the TRC title instead of winning it outright.

Zach Sparks staked the Braves to a 2-0 lead with two first-half goals. The Zebras closed to within 2-1 in the second half, but Mac's Isaac Lorenz scored to ice the win.

TECH 3, KOKOMO 1

Arsenal Tech beat Kokomo 3-1 in a North Central Conference tournament game at Indianapolis.

GIRLS SOCCER

SHERIDAN 6, EASTERN 0

Eastern keeper Ruby Sheets had 19 saves in the road loss.

VOLLEYBALL

MAC 3, PERU 1

Taylor Roesler floored 25 kills and Lilly Maple backed her with 23 kills to highlight Maconaquah's 3-1 win (25-15, 31-29, 16-25, 25-21) in TRC action.

Averi Miller ran the offense and finished with 53 assists. Defensively for the Braves (4-7, 2-3 TRC), Maple had 32 digs and 18 serve receptions, Miller had 26 digs, Roesler had 16 digs and 12 receptions, Bailey Carson had seven digs and 15 receptions and Brionna Jernagan contributed 10 digs and 10 receptions.

FRANKTON 3, EASTERN 1

Frankton beat visiting Eastern 25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 25-16.

Kate Harrison led Eastern (14-8) with 15 kills. Jenna Odle backed her with 10 kills. Emma Sandlin dished 34 assists. Defensively, Sandlin had 11 digs, Harrison and Makenna Titus had 10 digs apiece and Titus had 24 serve receptions. Odle and Shelby Rice added 12 serve receptions apiece.

"Frankton is a solid team," Eastern coach Missy Mavrick said. "Kate Harrison did a great job in the last two sets. She made some adjustments and did a great job mixing it up at the net."