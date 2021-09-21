Putnam County Board of Education votes unanimously on school-by-school mask policy
PUTNAM, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Putnam County Board of Education has updated its face mask policy after another heated meeting with parents. Board members had voted unanimously to leave masks optional, unless they hit certain thresholds of students testing positive for COVID-19. The new policy voted on Monday night will work on a school-by-school basis and is based on the percentage of students who test positive for the virus.wchstv.com
Comments / 0