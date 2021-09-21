Baseball For Babies: Helping Save The littlest Ones in Our Community

Baby items can get really expensive—and babies tend to outgrow things very quickly. Here are the newborn necessities you can save big on by buying them used. So you're a new parent, and you want to get your baby all the latest and greatest baby gear. While those tiny clothes and fun toys are adorable, there are a lot of expenses you will likely need to account for in the first few years of your baby's life, and things can add up quickly. A 2017 NerdWallet study found that parents could spend anywhere between $1,900 (with a $40,000 household income) and $6,300 (with a $200,000 household income) in the first year of their child's life on miscellaneous items such as clothes, toys, and strollers.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO