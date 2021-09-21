CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Husband on the Go

arcamax.com
 10 days ago

Dear Annie: My husband and I have been married for nearly three decades. Up until seven years ago, my husband, who is very sensitive, had a difficult time making friends. Oh, he's super funny, charismatic and adventurous, but he struggled outside the home. Then he started finding groups of guys...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Sisters should lay their problems to rest

Dear Amy: My mother died last year, during the worst of the pandemic. My sister asked me to come to our hometown to help clean out Mom's house, and to stay for the funeral service. This would have involved taking time off work, flying, staying in a hotel, and interacting...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
thedoctorstv.com

Husband and Wife Disagree on Vaccines for their Daughter

Neuropsychologist Dr. Judy Ho asks Ben and Heather, who disagree on whether or not to vaccinate their daughter, if they can agree on their shared value to protect their family. Ben feels like he needs a bit more convincing and Heather shares if the shot is not going to hurt you, why not get it?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Tracey Folly

A coworker said, 'Leave your husband'

If your husband beats you, leave him or shut up. A couple holds hands and walks through a field.Photo by Jonathan Borba from Pexels. I was married to an abusive man, and everyone knew about it. Most people didn’t find out because they saw the abuse for themselves. They found out because I wouldn’t stop talking about it.
arcamax.com

Husband Turns Into Awful Person When He Drinks

DEAR HARRIETTE: When my husband drinks, he gets nasty -- and he drinks a lot. Worse still, the next day he doesn't remember what he did or said the night before. I feel like this behavior only got worse while we were home for so long due to COVID-19. I have had enough. I'm tired of him cursing at me, telling me I don't know anything, screaming and then telling me I'm crazy for saying he's screaming. It really is out of control. Plus, we have started hanging out with other people of late, and he has embarrassed me around them. It's bad enough for him to berate me privately, but now he has done it in front of witnesses. What can I do to get him to stop? When he is sober, he is kind and sometimes funny, but he has no recollection of that other side. -- Dr. Jekyll.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
fox35orlando.com

Wife says husband is about to die of COVID because of equipment shortage

ORLANDO, Fla. - A husband and father of three is on his death bed because of COVID. His wife says he couldn't get the lifesaving equipment needed due to a shortage. "He’s not doing well right now. I just got a call from the hospital that basically he’ll pass sometime tonight into tomorrow."
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
districtchronicles.com

My husband was watching the football when I was in labour

A NEW mum was left fuming after she was forced to ask her sister to drive her to the hospital when she was in labour because her husband was too busy watching the football. Taking to Reddit, the disgruntled woman revealed that her husband was now accusing her of being an ‘a**hole’ after she dobbed him into his parents.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Not-yet-divorced dad wants to put a ring on it

Dear Amy: My marriage of almost 16 years ended three years ago. My estranged wife is mentally ill, mentally abusive, and an alcoholic. Since separation, she has been to rehab twice and spent a month in a mental institution. I filed for divorce. My ex has been completely non-compliant to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
arcamax.com

Annie's Mailbox: Not a Grandma Yet

Dear Annie: My parents were married 54 years and then divorced three years ago. Shortly after they divorced, my husband quit his job so we could move back home to help Dad, take him to doctor visits, cook for him, etc., and do the same for my mother when she later required surgery. My husband found work, and I was available to both of my parents any time they needed me. We have been here two years.
RELATIONSHIPS
Wilmington Apple

BOOK STEW REVIEW: ‘The Husbands’ by Chandler Baker

Below is the latest Book Stew Review from Eileen MacDougall, the host of the 80+ episodes of Book Stew, a 30-minute video and podcast devoted to writing in all forms, featuring authors, playwrights, voice artists, and journalists. ‘The Husbands’ by Chandler Baker. How could you pen a novel about husbands...
WILMINGTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
arcamax.com

Hard-Headed Daughter

Dear Annie: My 20-year-old daughter, "Jessica," was adopted when she was 2 by her mom and her first husband, and I adopted her when she was 15. She decided to reach out to her birth mother in a very small town with very limited opportunities last February, and then she moved across the country to be with her in April.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
arcamax.com

Are You Sure You're Actually Dating This Guy?

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I have been dating a widower from my church for more than four years. But when he comes to church, he acts like he does not know me. Our church has a lunch program every Sunday, and he hasn't sat with me and eaten with me. When he goes on vacation, it's usually with his three kids, their spouses and his five grandkids. They have been to China, France, Germany, Iceland, Canada and Mexico.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
arcamax.com

Silence Isn't Always Suspect

Dear Annie: About five years ago, my nephew, who was working in a foreign country, married a local woman. They visited my nephew's father in the U.S. a few times. During one visit, I gave my nephew's wife a brooch that belonged to my grandmother to welcome her to the family. She's a lovely young woman, and I wanted her to feel comfortable, mainly because my nephew's mother -- my sister -- passed away several years ago.
RELATIONSHIPS
primenewsghana.com

Husband of missing Takoradi woman insists wife was pregnant

The husband of Josephine Panyin Mensah, the pregnant woman who went missing in Takoradi, Michael Simmons insisted that his wife who was found in Axim was pregnant. Michael said he is yet to speak to his wife, who is under police guard. “But her mother has been able to ask...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Villanovan

Book Buzz: The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo

A deep dive into the glamour of Old Hollywood, “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid tells of the life of fictional movie star Evelyn Hugo. One of the biggest names in the world, yet a mystery to everyone, Evelyn spent her young life keeping big secrets. Once her name stopped appearing in every headline, her movies were mostly outdated. As old age creeps in on her, she decides she is ready to tell the truth about her life. To do so, she enlists the help of rookie journalist Monique Grant to write her tell-all story. Even Monique struggles to comprehend why Evelyn would pick her for such a groundbreaking story, leaving the reader to question what it is about Monique that has captured Evelyn’s attention. Regardless, Monique accepts the offer with certainty that it will help her career take off.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy