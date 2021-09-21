Parents Act Clingy Toward High School-Age Child
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a senior in high school this year, and my sister has just left for college. I've already noticed how my parents are becoming attached to me and wanting to spend more time together. They often interrupt me while I'm working and offer to take me out to lunch all the time. I understand that they are probably feeling lonely with my sister out of the house, but I don't think it should be up to me to fill that void. It's just too hard. How should I create a healthy distance? -- Healthy Space Needed.www.arcamax.com
