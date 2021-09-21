Parents Act Clingy Toward High School-Age Child

DEAR HARRIETTE: When my husband drinks, he gets nasty -- and he drinks a lot. Worse still, the next day he doesn't remember what he did or said the night before. I feel like this behavior only got worse while we were home for so long due to COVID-19. I have had enough. I'm tired of him cursing at me, telling me I don't know anything, screaming and then telling me I'm crazy for saying he's screaming. It really is out of control. Plus, we have started hanging out with other people of late, and he has embarrassed me around them. It's bad enough for him to berate me privately, but now he has done it in front of witnesses. What can I do to get him to stop? When he is sober, he is kind and sometimes funny, but he has no recollection of that other side. -- Dr. Jekyll.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO