How the Bomber and Spartan volleyball teams fared last week: Ballard get one win, C-M drops three
The Ballard volleyball team split a home triangular against Boone and Humboldt Sept. 14 and Collins-Maxwell went 0-3 at the Madrid Invitational Sept. 13. Ballard swept Boone in a Raccoon River Conference match and fell to Humboldt in a non-conference match to put its record at 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the conference. The Bombers scored 27-25, 25-18 and 25-19 victories over Boone and suffered 25-12 and 25-20 losses to Humboldt.www.tricountytimes.com
