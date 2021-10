At the Windsor Village Board meeting the top line of new business was recognizing Don Madelung for his years of service with the board and other village committees. “The words don’t really say what you’ve put into this,” said Village President Bob Wipperfurth after reading the resolution, highlighting Madelung’s 30 years of service beginning with his joining the Windsor Parks Commission in 1990 and election to the Windsor Board of Supervisors in 1992.”You put your heart and soul into Windsor for 30 years, if not more. You always have been very passionate about Windsor and you want to see Windsor move forward and I know the incorporation was foremost on your mind for many years and thankfully we made that happen what will be six years ago this fall.”

WINDSOR, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO