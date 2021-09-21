Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McDonald by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McDonald A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR MCDONALD COUNTY At 1208 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bella Vista, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Big Sugar Creek State Park... Anderson Noel... Dodge South West City... Pineville Lanagan... Powell This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 1 and 7. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH