Space 220 Restaurant in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort Lifts Off
From the Walt Disney World News and written by: Jeremy. Virtual experience takes guests 220 miles above the Earth. Prix Fixe menus focus on upscale, contemporary fare. Aspiring astronauts, gastronomes, and space enthusiasts can suit up and prepare for liftoff because Patina Restaurant Group’s highly anticipated Space 220 Restaurant in EPCOT® at Walt Disney World® Resort is now open. The first-of-its-kind restaurant concept promises to virtually lift guests to a new “height of dining.” Reservations are now available to book with seating beginning on September 27.www.themainstreetmouse.com
