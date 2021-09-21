Space 220 Restaurant in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort Lifts Off

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Karen McClintock. In 1971, Top of the World opened on the 15th floor of Disney’s Contemporary Resort, offering two dinner/dancing shows nightly featuring top-name entertainment. In 1981, “Broadway at the Top” dinner show was introduced with popular catchy show tunes sung by talented performers. In 1995, the space transformed into California Grill – with fresh, seasonal dishes prepared in the stunning on-stage kitchen. The impressive wine list showcasing the finest wines from highly allocated California vineyards further elevated the dining experience. California Grill was considered a cutting-edge concept (especially for a theme park), becoming a sought-after dining destination for our guests as well as catching the culinary world’s attention. And it continues to dazzle and impress all these years later!

RESTAURANTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO