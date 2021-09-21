CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Space 220 Restaurant in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort Lifts Off

By Guest Blog
themainstreetmouse.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Walt Disney World News and written by: Jeremy. Virtual experience takes guests 220 miles above the Earth. Prix Fixe menus focus on upscale, contemporary fare. Aspiring astronauts, gastronomes, and space enthusiasts can suit up and prepare for liftoff because Patina Restaurant Group’s highly anticipated Space 220 Restaurant in EPCOT® at Walt Disney World® Resort is now open. The first-of-its-kind restaurant concept promises to virtually lift guests to a new “height of dining.” Reservations are now available to book with seating beginning on September 27.

www.themainstreetmouse.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New Walt Disney World Ride Shuts Down Due to Crash

A "minor ride vehicle collision" caused longer-than-expected wait times for a new attraction in testing at the Walt Disney World Resort. According to WDW News Today, the Epcot dark ride Remy's Ratatouille Adventure suffered a brief shutdown after what the site describes as a "minor" accident involving two ride vehicles. The ride, operating since August 20 as a soft open before its grand opening in October, is inspired by Disney-Pixar's Ratatouille and is part of the newly expanded France pavilion inside EPCOT opening on October 1.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
allears.net

8 Expensive Things That Are Actually Worth the Price in Disney World

There’s no denying it…Disney World can be expensive. We’re constantly working to share tips and tricks with you to help you save money during your trip. You could keep your costs even lower by skipping the pricey food options, staying at the most inexpensive hotels, and more. But, a few of the expensive things in Disney World are totally worth the cost…sometimes.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

ALL the Rides and Hotels That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week!

If you’re heading to Disney World soon, you’ll want to know what attractions and hotel areas will be unavailable during your trip!. We’re checking all the rides, hotels, and attractions around the parks to see what is going to be CLOSED in Disney World next week. For this coming week,...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Offering $1500 Hiring Bonuses, Announces Job Fair at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Amid hiring troubles, Walt Disney World has raised its hiring bonuses for select Cast Member roles. The role most affected by the change is chef’s assistant as well as Cook 1 candidates, which now offers a $1,500 bonus for new hires. Other roles, including certain positions in culinary and housekeeping staff, continue to offer a $1,000 bonus. Pay rates range from $14.00 to $19.00 per hour, with pay increases coming Sunday, October 3rd. Other positions being sought include custodial, quick service food and beverage, and steward capacities. Full- and part-time positions are available.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walt Disney World Resort#Space Station#Space Exploration#Restaurants#Patina Restaurant Group#Space 220 Restaurant#Disney#Star Course#Epcot Epcot
WDW News Today

FIRST LOOK: Photos Displayed Inside Steakhouse 71 at Disney’s Contemporary Resort Follow Creation of Walt Disney World

The reimagined lobby of Disney’s Contemporary Resort has been unveiled, and though Steakhouse 71 will not open until October 1, we can still see the restaurant’s new sign and many black-and-white photos hanging in the entryway. The photos track the creation of Walt Disney World, from Walt’s idea of the “Florida Project” to the opening day of Magic Kingdom.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

WDWNT Daily Recap (9/20/21): Space 220 Restaurant Opens at EPCOT, All-Star Sports Resort Reopening Delayed Indefinitely, Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Merchandise Arrives, and More

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, September 20, 2021.
LIFESTYLE
d23.com

Win a Chance to Attend the Disney Imagination Campus 50 Teachers Celebration at Walt Disney World Resort

You—yes, you!—could be one of 50 teachers to attend the Disney Imagination Campus 50 Teachers Celebration at Walt Disney World Resort! At Disney Imagination Campus, Imagination Powered Learning is how we inspire students’ curiosity and fuel creativity. In celebration of the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary, and to recognize exceptional teachers who are passionate about using the tool of imagination in their classroom, we’re inviting 50 deserving teachers who reflect the creativity and imagination of Walt Disney to attend a one-of-a-kind teacher event.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Instagram
allears.net

Three Reasons You Should Choose a Deluxe Resort at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World’s Deluxe Resorts are exactly as they sound; they’re the most expensive Resorts — but they also offer the most amenities, the most dining options, and (arguably) the most style. The Deluxe Resorts include the three Monorail Resorts — Polynesian Village, Grand Floridian, and Contemporary — plus Wilderness...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney Institute Launching ‘50 Years of Magical Learnings From Walt Disney World Resort’ Online Course

Disney Institute is introducing a new online course about the creation of Walt Disney World in honor of the resort’s 50th anniversary. In the “50 Years of Magical Learnings from Walt Disney World Resort” experience, users can click on various locations on an interactive map to take virtual lessons and get a behind-the-scenes look at the last five decades of Walt Disney World.
EDUCATION
allears.net

The Disney World Park That Looks NOTHING Like it Did on Opening Day

Disney’s Hollywood Studios opened on May 1st, 1989, and brought the magic of old Hollywood to central Florida. But over the years a whole lot has changed; in fact, even the name of the park is different from when it originally opened as Disney-MGM Studios. So besides a rename and rides that have been added since opening, how do the attractions compare from then to now? Let’s take a look!
LIFESTYLE
themainstreetmouse.com

California Grill Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort With Special Limited-Time Menu

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Karen McClintock. In 1971, Top of the World opened on the 15th floor of Disney’s Contemporary Resort, offering two dinner/dancing shows nightly featuring top-name entertainment. In 1981, “Broadway at the Top” dinner show was introduced with popular catchy show tunes sung by talented performers. In 1995, the space transformed into California Grill – with fresh, seasonal dishes prepared in the stunning on-stage kitchen. The impressive wine list showcasing the finest wines from highly allocated California vineyards further elevated the dining experience. California Grill was considered a cutting-edge concept (especially for a theme park), becoming a sought-after dining destination for our guests as well as catching the culinary world’s attention. And it continues to dazzle and impress all these years later!
RESTAURANTS
themainstreetmouse.com

Holiday Merch Preview on shopDisney

It may not even be October yet, but a lot of us already have the Holiday season on our minds, shopDisney included! You can find some new Christmas merch NOW on shopDisney, as a peek of what’s to come. Let’s take a look!. Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday One-Piece Pajama...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy