There has always been pressure on marketers to deliver measurable ROI for their efforts, but as the world looks toward a post-pandemic future, that demand for growth is sharpening. Nielsen’s evp of marketing analytics, Tina Wilson, and American Family Insurance’s vp of marketing, Sherina Smith, joined Brandweek last week to discuss the importance of a balanced marketing strategy and how long and short-term initiatives can work to deliver along the path to continued brand viability.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO