Want to know what's in store for your star sign for October 2021? It's all in the cards... (Ace of Swords, The Moon, Two of Wands) Ready to play detective? The Ace of Swords and Moon cards reveal that there’s a great mystery to be solved in your life. And you need to dig, research, observe closely and ask questions. Don’t take things at face value this October, go looking for answers and insights at a deeper level. Seek truth, and your way will be illuminated. The Two of Wands shows this is going to lead you to a crossroads, and, armed with the right information, you can make a game-changing decision!

LIFESTYLE ・ 23 HOURS AGO