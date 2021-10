Bears veteran DT Akiem Hicks said he will do “everything in my power” to retire with the organization. “I’ll do everything in my power to do so,” said Hicks, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun Times. “That’s what I want. That’s what I feel at the end of the day is right for me. I started a piece of my career here, and it grew and it blossomed, and I’ve just had so many joy-filled moments as a Chicago Bear. I can’t see myself in another jersey.”

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO