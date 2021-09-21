That froggie on the window

This article is written by me, to me, and for me. You’re invited to peruse it and see if anything resonates. I’m trying to learn to meditate so I can become this calm, cool, peaceful person. I’m a novice, but I’ve been working on this for ten years minimum — yep, still a novice. Prayer seems a lot easier; you simply pause and ask for advice, solutions to problems, help for yourself and others, and you’re done. Oh, and of course, with a hefty dose of thank yous. That suits me a lot better because I like to talk and think and talk some more. I remember when Garth Brooks came out with the song “Unanswered Prayers.” That song spoke to me because there were some things I’d prayed for that were not answered according to my assessment, and like the song said, “Some of God’s greatest gifts are unanswered prayers.”

