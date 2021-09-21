CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

Thousands Of Migrants, Mostly From Haiti, Overwhelm Border Officials In Texas

By News Talk Florida
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of Haitian migrants overwhelmed border officials in Del Rio, Texas, The New York Times reported on Thursday. Border officials reportedly said that over 9,000 migrants, mostly from Haiti, were waiting to be processed under the Del Rio International Bridge, according to the Times. A few hundred migrants crossed the shallow section of the Rio Grande River to the temporary site earlier this week, and officials reportedly expect thousands more to show up over the next few days.

