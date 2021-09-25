CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Clarus (CRXT) at Outperform

 6 days ago

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell initiates coverage on Clarus (NASDAQ: CRXT) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $12.00. The analyst comments "Approximately 2.2M US men are prescribed testosterone replacement products, a category into which newly-public Clarus brings a first-in-class oral option in the form of twice-daily capsule Jatenzo. We expect this product will take growing share from topical and injectable mainstays as well as increase overall treatment rates among the ~6M US men diagnosed w/low testosterone. Alongside commercial execution, CRXT is actively pursuing once-daily development, indication expansion, and ex-US markets. In women's health, recently in-licensed candidate CLAR-121 has potential to address breast disease (inflammation, cancer). Trading at a $200M enterprise value and with roughly a year of cash on the balance sheet, we expect shares to Outperform as Jatenzo’s launch builds steam."

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Starts Greenlane Holdings (GNLN) at Buy, Sees 173% Upside

Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett initiates coverage on Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN)
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Starts C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) at Hold

Stifel analyst Bradley Canino initiates coverage on C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CCCC) with a Hold rating and a price target of $45.00. The analyst comments "CCCC is a pioneer targeted protein degradation (TPD) company. The lead asset in phase 1 CFT7455 degrades two transcription factors, IKZF1/3, that are the known targets of blockbuster multiple myeloma (MM) drugs Revlimid and Pomalyst. We believe this strategy significantly de-risks development, especially as CFT7455's preclinical data demonstrate activity after both prior degraders. However, with two similar drugs already approved for MM, the parallel development of Bristol's own next-generation IKZF1/3 degrader CC-92480 in phase 2, and the advancement of alternative MM drugs (namely BCMA), we think the market will require a robust phase 1 data set to add incremental credit on the basis of broader and earlier MM use. Those data are expected in 2023 after an early interim look in 2022, and we believe shares are more likely to trade range-bound with this set-up."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Starts ALX Oncology (ALXO) at Buy

Stifel analyst Bradley Canino initiates coverage on ALX Oncology (NASDAQ: ALXO)
Benzinga

Oppenheimer Initiates Blade Air Mobility With Outperform Rating - Read Why

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein initiated Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ: BLDE) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $14, implying an upside of 29.5%. Helfstein says Blade has become "the category leader" in Urban Air Mobility, or UAM, by leveraging its technology to match consumers with aircraft operators and views the company as positioned to capture an "outsized share" once markets open.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Starts Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) at Buy

UBS analyst Myles Walton initiates coverage on Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) with a Buy rating and a price target of $40.00. The analyst comments "We see HWM attractively positioned to benefit...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BMO Capital Upgrades The Carlyle Group LP (CG) to Outperform

BMO Capital analyst Rufus Hone upgraded The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ: CG) from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $65.00 (from $59.00). The analyst commented, "We upgrade CGto Outperform and anticipate a narrowing of the valuation gap relative to capital-lite peers (BX and ARES), driven by: (1) the near-term inflection in organic net flows and earnings growth; (2) an anticipated reduction in the perceived cyclicality of CG’s business, in part due to greater scale; and (3) further increases in the accrued carry balance (implying upside risk to CG’s P-fee guide). We raise our forward EPS estimates as much as 7% and increase our SOTP-derived target to $65 (from $59) implying ~35% total return."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Starts Cellebrite (CLBT) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Shaul Eyal initiates coverage on Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $20.00. The analyst commented, "We view CLBT as well positioned to disrupt the investigative Digital Intelligence (DI) market which represents a $12B TAM opportunity driven by: 1) Comprehensive end-to-end platform vs. competitors' point solutions 2) As 59% of investigative cases include digital evidence, there is a growing need to transform the current process which is slow, manual, and siloed. Initiate Outperform, and $20 PT."
StreetInsider.com

Oppenheimer Downgrades Cloudflare Inc. (NET) to Perform

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal downgraded Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) from Outperform to Perform. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Cloudflare Inc. click here. For more ratings news on Cloudflare Inc. click here. Shares of Cloudflare Inc. closed at $135.67 yesterday.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Maxim Group Starts Auddia (AUUD) at Buy

Maxim Group analyst Allen Klee initiates coverage on Auddia (NASDAQ: AUUD) with a Buy rating and a price target of $9.00. The analyst highlights:. Ad-free terrestrial radio and podcast...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Starts N-Able Inc. (NABL) at Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg initiates coverage on N-Able Inc. (NYSE: NABL) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $18.00. The analyst commented, "We launch coverage of N-able with an OP rating and $18 PT as we believe there are several growth catalysts including 1) SME customers increasingly leveraging MSPs in a post-COVID world due to both increased.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Starts Ideaya Biosciences (IDYA) at Hold

Stifel analyst Ben Burnett initiates coverage on Ideaya Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDYA)
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Starts Danimer Scientific (DNMR) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Thomas Boyes initiates coverage on Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR)
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) PT Raised to $95 at Oppenheimer on Strong ACV Growth

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron raised the price target on Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) to $95.00 (from $85.00) after the company reported reported strong 2QFY22 results with rev. (+44.4% YoY), billings (+46.9% YoY), and bottom-line results exceeding expectations. Rev./EPS of $131.7M/($0.05) topped Street estimates of $125.5M/($0.13), driven by broad-based demand across verticals and regions. Billings ($142.9M vs. $132.7M est.) and OM (-3.9% vs. -13.4% est.) also exceeded expectations, as did 3QFY22 rev. guidance ($138-139M vs. Street $130.0M est.).
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Loop Capital Starts Timken (TKR) at Hold

Loop Capital analyst Chris Dankert initiates coverage on Timken (NYSE: TKR) with a Hold rating and a price target of $72.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage of TKR with a...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Amazon.com (AMZN) at Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan initiates coverage on Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) with a Buy rating and a price target of $4,250.00. The analyst comments "We see AMZN as a core long-term holding for Internet investors as the company has exposure to multiple long-term runways - online shopping, cloud computing, digital advertising, streaming media, AI driven computing etc. - that can sustain 15%+ growth while also producing margin expansion in the coming years. On the back of the past 18 months and changed consumer/enterprise trends from COVID, we see Amazon as well positioned to maintain its leadership position in global eCommerce due to its compelling Prime membership offering and array of product selection (driven by both its 1st party and 3rd party supply approach), as well as fulfillment and logistics advantages that will be sustained by management focus and incremental investments. In addition, Amazon is the leader in public cloud computing with 25%+ operating margins, and should sustain a mix of 23% revenue growth and 25% EBIT growth over our forecasted 5 year horizon."
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Starts Upwork Inc. (UPWK) at Buy Seeing 5 Investment Positives

BofA Securities initiates coverage on Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) with a Buy rating
MarketWatch

Hair-products maker Olaplex IPO prices above range to raise $1.5 billion

Olaplex Holdings Inc. said Thursday its initial public offering priced at $21 a share, above the proposed price range of $17-$19 a share, that had been raised from an original $14-$16 a share earlier this week. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker also upsized the deal to 73.7 million shares, up from earlier plans to offer 67 million shares. The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The will start trading on the Nasdaq later Thursday under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
StreetInsider.com

Olaplex (OLPX) IPO Opens 19% Higher, Valuing Co. at $16 Billion

Today's IPO for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX), which produces hair-care products, opened for trading at $25 after pricing 73,700,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $21.00 per share, above the expected $17-$19 range which was raised from $14-$16. The size was raised from 67,000,000 shares.
StreetInsider.com

Evercore ISI Upgrades Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to Outperform

Evercore ISI analyst Doug Terreson upgraded Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) from In Line to Outperform, PT $40.00 (from $35.00).The analyst
