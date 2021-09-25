UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Clarus (CRXT) at Outperform
Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell initiates coverage on Clarus (NASDAQ: CRXT) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $12.00. The analyst comments "Approximately 2.2M US men are prescribed testosterone replacement products, a category into which newly-public Clarus brings a first-in-class oral option in the form of twice-daily capsule Jatenzo. We expect this product will take growing share from topical and injectable mainstays as well as increase overall treatment rates among the ~6M US men diagnosed w/low testosterone. Alongside commercial execution, CRXT is actively pursuing once-daily development, indication expansion, and ex-US markets. In women's health, recently in-licensed candidate CLAR-121 has potential to address breast disease (inflammation, cancer). Trading at a $200M enterprise value and with roughly a year of cash on the balance sheet, we expect shares to Outperform as Jatenzo’s launch builds steam."www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0