Trudeau holds off challenger in vote

Chile's lower house of Congress on Tuesday approved a bill to decriminalize abortion within 14 weeks of pregnancy, a major step towards legalization of a procedure still only allowed in a handful of Latin American countries. The proposal has yet to be approved by ultra-conservative Chile's upper house, or Senate. On Tuesday -- International Safe Abortion Day -- lawmakers in the Chamber of Deputies gave the green light with 75 votes in favor, 68 against, and two abstentions, according to the congressional Twitter account. The bill, submitted in 2018 by opposition lawmakers, seeks to change the existing law, which allows elective abortion only in three scenarios: when there is a threat to the life of the pregnant woman, if the fetus is unviable, or if the pregnancy was the result of rape.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO