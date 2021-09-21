CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trudeau holds off challenger in vote

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 10 days ago

TORONTO – Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but it was unclear whether his gamble to win a majority of seats paid off. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star...

