BOSTON — Aaron Judge is one of the last players in baseball you want to give extra chances. Hanging onto a one-run lead in the top of the eighth, the Red Sox appeared to get Judge out twice with two men in scoring position. His pop fly into foul territory was catchable but Bobby Dalbec couldn’t make the play against the dugout fence, and what should have been strike three was ruled a foul tip after Christian Vazquez dropped the ball making the transfer to throw the ball.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO