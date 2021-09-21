Packers return to normal, thanks to Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones

Yes, you read that correctly. The most important player for the Packers defense.. is not a defender at all. The second half of last week’s game against the Lions was the closest the 2021 Packers have resembled last years’ version that rolled to a 13-3 record and to the doorstep of a Super Bowl berth. What has become fairly clear though, is that Aaron Jones may not only be the lynchpin to the Packers offense, but the team as a whole.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO