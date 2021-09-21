Packers return to normal, thanks to Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones

Jones rushed 17 times for 67 yards and a touchdown, and caught all six of his targets for 48 yards and three more scores in Monday night's 35-17 win over the Lions. Jones turned in the second four-touchdown display of his career by getting a hat trick through the air before adding a one-yard plunge in the fourth quarter. After the game plan went away from him in an ugly Week 1 showing, the Packers' offense found success with Jones as the focal point from the get-go Monday. The tailback scored in a variety of ways -- all from inside the 15-yard line -- and racked up 115 scrimmage yards in the process. As one of the league's most dynamic playmakers, Jones will hope to build on his momentum in Week 3, but a tough matchup at the 49ers awaits.
