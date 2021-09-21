CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers return to normal, thanks to Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones

By Steve Megargee
San Francisco Chronicle
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. — While celebrating one of his four touchdowns, Aaron Jones lost a necklace he wears with a little black football containing some of the ashes of his late father. That was just about the only thing that went wrong for Jones and the Packers against Detroit. Jones...

www.sfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers' Aaron Rodgers reveals reason for his long hair

Aaron Rodgers has drawn attention this year for his long hair and interesting style. Now we know the supposed reason for the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s long hair. Rodgers joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday for his weekly guest appearance. During his appearance, he talked about his hair and revealed his reason for growing it out.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alvin Jones
Person
Aaron Rodgers
NBC Sports

Kyle Shanahan: We expected a quick no from Packers on Aaron Rodgers

Packers coach Matt LaFleur wasn’t mad at 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan for calling about a potential Aaron Rodgers trade. Kyle Shanahan would have been mad at himself if he hadn’t made the call — and if Rodgers had actually been available. “I thought it’d be a quick no,” Shanahan told...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Did Matt LaFleur block Packers from trading Aaron Rodgers?

Did Matt LaFleur block the Green Bay Packers from trading Aaron Rodgers during the offseason? That is something one reporter believes. Rodgers is playing for the Packers this season after an offseason filled with drama. Rodgers was upset with the team and reportedly wanted a trade. One report in April...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#Lions#The Chicago Cardinals#Cal
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers sends clear message about Packers’ outlook after loss

There’s really no way around it, the Green Bay Packers got absolutely destroyed last weekend by the New Orleans Saints. It was a miserable start to the 2021 NFL season and exactly the kind of situation that Aaron Rodgers didn’t want to find himself in following his offseason of turmoil. The critics came out in full force following the loss.
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on beating Cover 2: Staying patient with the run

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said a commitment to running the football is the primary key to unlocking the coverages that smothered the Packers offense in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints played a lot of two-deep safety coverages with man-to-man coverage underneath in the 38-3 win over the...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Packers WR has message for 49ers after Aaron Rodgers’ comeback win

Marquez Valdes-Scantling sent a perfect tweet about Aaron Rodgers after their Green Bay Packers came back to beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. The Packers led for nearly the entire game until the Niners scored with 37 seconds left to take a 28-27 lead. Though San Francisco was celebrating their great 2-minute drill and taking their first lead of the game, there was one big problem: they left too much time on the clock.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Aaron Rodgers on form as Green Bay Packers sweep aside Detroit Lions

Aaron Rodgers bounced back from a torrid first game of the season to throw four touchdowns in a 35-17 win for the Green Bay Packers over the Detroit Lions. The Packers lost 38-3 to the New Orleans Saints the week prior, though quarterback Rodgers opened well on Monday with his first passing TD of the season early in the first quarter.
NFL
chatsports.com

Aaron Jones is the Packers Most Valuable Defender

Yes, you read that correctly. The most important player for the Packers defense.. is not a defender at all. The second half of last week’s game against the Lions was the closest the 2021 Packers have resembled last years’ version that rolled to a 13-3 record and to the doorstep of a Super Bowl berth. What has become fairly clear though, is that Aaron Jones may not only be the lynchpin to the Packers offense, but the team as a whole.
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

Monday Night Football: Aaron Rodgers, Packers vs Lions Props

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Aaron Rodgers O/U 24.5 Completions vs. Lions. It's Monday Night Football!. Aaron Rodgers and the...
NFL
Packers.com

It's never happened to Aaron Rodgers, and Packers want to keep it that way

GREEN BAY – It's been a while since the Packers were 0-1. Seven years to be exact. But 0-2? More than double the timeline, 15 years. Meaning, it's a mark that's never been hung on quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿. Prior to last Sunday, Rodgers had lost only three of his first...
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Jones: Sensational four-touchdown performance

Jones rushed 17 times for 67 yards and a touchdown, and caught all six of his targets for 48 yards and three more scores in Monday night's 35-17 win over the Lions. Jones turned in the second four-touchdown display of his career by getting a hat trick through the air before adding a one-yard plunge in the fourth quarter. After the game plan went away from him in an ugly Week 1 showing, the Packers' offense found success with Jones as the focal point from the get-go Monday. The tailback scored in a variety of ways -- all from inside the 15-yard line -- and racked up 115 scrimmage yards in the process. As one of the league's most dynamic playmakers, Jones will hope to build on his momentum in Week 3, but a tough matchup at the 49ers awaits.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy