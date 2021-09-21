CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer: Vaccine good for ages 5-11

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLower dosage deemed safe; to submit data to FDA soon. Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon – a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters. The vaccine made by Pfizer and...

