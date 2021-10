Margie Korthauer Haar passed away peacefully Sept. 18, 2021 after living with Alzheimer’s Disease for five years. Her daughters are grateful to have been able to spend the last week of her life with her. Margie was the second of three siblings born to Alvin and Selma Korthauer. She was baptized, confirmed and married at St Paul Lutheran Church of Rehburg. She loved to dance and play volleyball and basketball.