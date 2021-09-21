CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

By Tianwei Zhang
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk about creating a viral moment. Han Chong has a natural instinct when it comes to picking the right face for Self-Portrait each season. The British Malaysian designer enlisted Bella Hadid to star in the campaign of the brand’s spring 2022 collection, which presents a simpler and more relaxed approach to occasion dressing.

ETOnline.com

Best Dressed at the 2021 Met Gala

It was nothing but fireworks at the 2021 Met Gala!. Celebs brought their A-game to the famous red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, which, of course, didn't surprise us on fashion's biggest night!. From Billie Eilish to Megan Fox, stars fully embraced this year's...
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
Vogue

Collection

Location. Location. Location. During fashion month, the real estate a designer utilizes is almost as important as the clothes. Choosing a remarkable venue makes a statement, and LaQuan Smith unveiled his spring collection at New York’s iconic Empire State Building. As Art Deco masterpieces go, it doesn’t get much better, but transforming a vintage skyscraper into a modern event space comes with a few annoyances. Logistically, traveling 102 floors and fitting scores of guests into an observatory space typically occupied by tour groups was a headache. Still, what happens in IRL is increasingly irrelevant. Smith’s show was designed and executed for the internet. Everything from the oh-so Instagrammable appearance of French poodles on the runway to the camera drones that glided overhead catered to the online audience who have supported Smith from the start.
Wwd.com

Salvatore Ferragamo RTW Spring 2022

The best thing about Salvatore Ferragamo’s spring collection was the molto Italian palette, from the distinctive mustard shades of buildings in Milan to the weathered blues and pale pinks you might encounter strolling around historic sites in Florence. It was largely “on brand.”. The dry, often papery fabrics also fulfilled...
WWD

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in Latest Pepe Jeans Ads

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Pepe Jeans is doubling down on Beckhams, casting Brooklyn and his fiancée, the American actress and director Nicola Peltz for the upcoming “Just Us” fall campaign, which shows the two decked in denim and eco-leather pieces. The campaign, which launches Thursday, follows Beckham’s debut for Pepe earlier this year. As reported, he snapped himself wearing Pepe denim at the beach, part of a two-year collaboration with the brand that belongs to the Spanish group AWWG.More from WWDPat McGrath's 'A Technicolour Odyssey' Launch Party at SelfridgesFront Row at Kent & Curwen Men's Fall 2019Inside...
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
HOLAUSA

Bella Thorne and fiancé Benjamin Mascolo stun in matching ensembles for Milan Fashion Week

Latina Powerhouse Bella Thorne and her fiancé, Benjamin Mascolo, are overseas for Milan Fashion Week and they couldn’t be a more perfect match. The pair sat front row at the Versace Spring / Summer ‘22 show, dressing in coordinating Versace ensembles. Both Bella and her fiancé wore matching top-and-bottom sets fully adorned with the famous print, showing just how in sync they really are.
WWD

Supriya Lele Spring RTW 2022

British Indian designer Supriya Lele amped up her offerings this season, mostly based on a bestselling draped top released last season, as well as more variations on colorful sheer separates, low-cut trousers, and hip-exposing skirts. The look: Sexy daywear and night clothes for all the Instagram and TikTok girls to...
Essence

Teyana Taylor's 5-Year-Old Daughter Made Her Runway Debut At NY Fashion Week And Stole The Show

In case you needed a reminder, Junie is already a star. New York Fashion Week is well underway and even the kids are getting to make their mark on the runway. On Thursday night (September 9), multi-hyphenate Teyana Taylor showcased Pretty Little Thing’s spring and summer 2022 collection as she is the creative director for the popular fashion retailer. A diverse array of models strut their stuff in paisley prints, cut-out dresses and brightly colored sweatsuits, from those with vitiligo and in wheelchair, to bodies of all shapes and sizes. Kids were also represented, including by Taylor’s daughter, Junie.
E! News

Every Size-Inclusive Look at Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022, From Christian Siriano to Prabal Gurung

As Precious Lee stepped out onto the runway to open Christian Siriano's fashion show, she became a symbol of something he's long championed: inclusivity. "I want people to see that curves and body are celebrated and beautiful," he exclusively told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi of the decision to have the supermodel kick off and close his Sept. 7 show. "That was very important."
Wwd.com

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Sex sells, and so do sneakers. Philipp Plein is feeling bullish as his company springs back from COVID-19, with plans to open a new showroom on Milan’s via Burlamacchi later this year (the still-rough venue, which spans 15,000 square feet, served as the party and screening space for his spring 2022 show film featuring Megan Fox). He’s also drawing up plans to open a restaurant, bar and club “and maybe even a hotel” in an historical Milan building next year. But the ink isn’t dry yet, so he wasn’t giving any more details.
Footwear News

Rihanna Shut Down the Met Gala Red Carpet In Over-the-Top Balenciaga Couture

It was the date night to end them all. After a red carpet that spanned hours and countless celebs at the 2021 Met Gala, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made a fashionably-late arrival to close out the ever-expanding party celebrating the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and its return to the an in-person soiree, feting the museum’s new exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” As was rumored earlier in the day, the music artist, entrepreneur and unofficial Met Gala deity arrived in a look from Balenciaga’s fall ’21 couture collection, a voluminous taffeta frock in black with a ruffled hood...
