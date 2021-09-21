CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macquarie Dictionary celebrates 40 years of ‘unashamedly’ Australian English

 10 days ago
Arthur Delbridge, seated with the Macquarie Dictionary, and, from left, David Blair, John Bernard and Susan Butler in 1981.

Today marks 40 years since the first edition of the Macquarie Dictionary – the first complete and truly Australian publication of its type – was launched.

Publication of the Macquarie was a symbolic ditching of colonial English and cultural cringe. (The word “bludger” made it in from the start – but “bogan” had to wait until the second edition.)

Historian Manning Clark wrote in the introduction to that 1981 book that it was “evidence of the Australian contribution to the conversation of humanity”.

Author Thomas Keneally wrote shortly after it was published that the dictionary would “for the first time, declare that Australian English is not a bastard convict but a legitimate heir”.

Alison Moore – now the dictionary’s chief editor – was there on 21 September as the crowd raised their glasses to the grand enterprise at Macquarie University.

“There was a cocktail created – the Macquarie Cocktail – it has champagne, mango juice, Grand Marnier and a strawberry with the green left on, for the green, and the room was full of wattle [for the gold],” said Moore, who was then working in phonetics. (Unfortunately the vice-chancellor at the time, Edwin Webb, was allergic, and left in a “fairly dreadful state”.)

Moore said it was a “terribly important moment” because it was the first dictionary of “unashamedly Australian English”.

“There were other dictionaries that had Australianisms, English dictionaries with ‘bonzer’ and ‘dinkum’ and ‘sheila’, but there hadn’t been a dictionary from the viewpoint of the Australian English speaker. It was a first,” she said.

“People loved it. They loved looking up all these words. They loved looking up ‘lay-by’ and finding it wasn’t just a bit on the side of the road as it is in British dictionaries but buying something on timed payments. Our meanings for different words were there. People were very proud of it. It was lovely.”

The process wasn’t easy. Moore said the “cultural cringe was very real”. Even the ABC had British-sounding presenters. Then there was the funding and the publishing model. For 11 years the project bounced around until it ended up at Macquarie University. Now in its eighth edition, it’s published by Pan Macmillan.

Words reflect changing times. Poet Les Murray was a contributor and editor who searched for new words to add – and submitted “poddledonk” (for a frog) and kiddy-fiddler (for a paedophile).

In 2012, in the wake of former prime minister Julia Gillard’s speech in parliament on misogyny, then editor Sue Butler decided to broaden the definition of the word.

Last year’s word of the year was “doomscrolling”: the practice of continuing to read news feeds online or on social media, despite the fact that the news is predominantly negative and often upsetting. (“Karen” got an honourable mention).

Choices in years gone by have included robodebt, muffin top, fake news, and mansplain.

Moore says the pandemic has brought out Australians’ “playfulness” with words – coming up with expressions including “covidiot”, “Rona”, “quarantini” and “locky d”.

Then there are the important words that make it in, particularly Aboriginal terms like “nangkari” (an Indigenous practitioner of bush medicine; healer), she says.

Butler, meanwhile, has written a book about words, Rebel Without A Clause, in which she veers “from tolerance to outrage”. She traverses complicated terrain such as “irregardless”, “unconceivable”, “flaunt” versus “flout”, and so on.

Her argument is that words and meanings change, but they must only change “from a solid base of care for language and avoidance of unnecessary errors and confusions that blur our writing and make our meanings opaque”.


