Maine Huts & Trails to open this winter
Maine Huts & Trails plans to reopen this upcoming winter season with renewed focus and energy and a hospitality experience thoughtfully evolved for the COVID-adjusted world. MH&T is reinventing itself with different thinking, with changes not to the experiences offered, but how they are offered. Previously, night-stays were offered by the bunk. Guests now will be offered bunk-room rentals. Pricing has been adjusted to be attractive to families, and both full-service and self-service will be available at different times of the week for people seeking different pricing alternatives and levels of service.www.sunjournal.com
