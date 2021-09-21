The Cortland unveils craft-inspired interiors by Olson Kundig
With building architecture by US heavy hitter Robert AM Stern Architects (RAMSA), The Cortland, the latest in New York’s luxury residential developments, has just unveiled its swanky interiors by West Coast architecture studio Olson Kundig. The project, located at 555 West 22nd Street across from the Hudson River Park in West Chelsea and developed by Related Companies, balances Stern’s classical approach with Seattle-based Olson Kundig’s modern, organic minimalism. It’s also Olson Kundig’s very first multi-family residential project in New York.www.wallpaper.com
