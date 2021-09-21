CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cortland unveils craft-inspired interiors by Olson Kundig

Cover picture for the articleWith building architecture by US heavy hitter Robert AM Stern Architects (RAMSA), The Cortland, the latest in New York’s luxury residential developments, has just unveiled its swanky interiors by West Coast architecture studio Olson Kundig. The project, located at 555 West 22nd Street across from the Hudson River Park in West Chelsea and developed by Related Companies, balances Stern’s classical approach with Seattle-based Olson Kundig’s modern, organic minimalism. It’s also Olson Kundig’s very first multi-family residential project in New York.

6sqft

First look at Robert A.M. Stern and Olson Kundig’s new Chelsea condo tower on the Hudson

The renowned teams of Robert A.M. Stern Architects (RAMSA) and Olson Kundig have teamed up for a new condo project in Chelsea and ahead of its official launch later this fall, we’re getting a first look inside. Located across the street from Hudson River Park at 555 West 22nd Street, The Cortland is a 25-story building with 144 total units. RAMSA designed the exterior of the condo and Olson Kundig handled the interiors, combining their distinguished architecture styles in one impressive waterfront development.
REAL ESTATE
Wallpaper*

Norman Teague: ‘design history needs to reinvent itself’

Designer, maker and educator Norman Teague set up his design and build studio in Chicago in 2018. ‘Design should always satisfy a level of learning, human connection and interaction,’ he says when describing his practice, which focuses on connecting with local communities and specialises in spatial design, furniture fabrication, objects and custom millwork.
DESIGN
Wallpaper*

Surrey home offers minimalist take on Arts & Crafts aesthetic

A new-build Surrey home, in Claygate, takes its cues from its surrounding Arts & Crafts built environment, in the latest project by Alexander Martin Architects. The house design replaces a smaller, 1920s structure sitting in a generous site, and offers an abstracted reinterpretation of the Arts & Crafts aesthetic. The result is a warm, contemporary home that bridges a historical approach and minimalist architecture styles of the 21st century.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Wallpaper*

Designer Sophie Goineau refreshes midcentury Beverly Hills home

A historic midcentury Beverly Hills home by Alfred Wilkes has been restored by interior designer Sophie Goineau. Cove Way, a California residence set among leafy grounds, was originally built in 1957 to the era’s modernist architecture traditions. Now, after two years of meticulous research and building works, the home has been brought back to its former glory – with a 21st century twist, while drawing on themes by the great modernists, such as Richard Neutra, Harold Levitt and Mies van der Rohe and a ‘less is more’, minimalist approach.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Wallpaper*

Last chance to see: Black jewellery designers celebrated at Sotheby’s New York

Sotheby’s is celebrating Black jewellers with a new exhibition, ‘Brilliant & Black: A Jewellery Renaissance’. The exhibition, currently taking place at Sotheby’s New York (until 26 September 2021), with all pieces available to purchase until 10 October 2021, is the brainchild of jewellery author and editor Melanie Grant, who has curated the first ever selling exhibition dedicated to Black jewellery designers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wallpaper*

SongEun Art & Cultural Foundation marks Herzog & de Meuron’s South Korean debut

Swiss architects Herzog & de Meuron make their South Korean debut with a monolithic new office building and cultural space in Seoul that boasts a majestic triangular silhouette. The 11-storey structure sits at the crest of a broad avenue in Seoul’s bustling Gangnam district, surrounded by an array of high-end fashion boutiques and flagships, including Louis Vuitton (designed by Frank Gehry), Dolce & Gabbana (Jean Nouvel) and Dior (Christian de Portzamparc). Housing the corporate HQ of ST International, a Korean energy and mining conglomerate, and its constituent SongEun Art & Cultural Foundation, which operates a nonprofit art space, this striking edifice is set to become a contemporary architectural landmark amid the Korean capital’s architecture and dense urban fabric.
ENTERTAINMENT
Wallpaper*

Home office chairs: are you sitting comfortably?

Our edit of home office chairs ranges from the classics of ergonomic design to contemporary icons by celebrated masters, all intended to boost productivity through comfort. For many of us, working patterns have changed for good. Whether you need an all-day home office chair or an occasional chair for your study, check out Wallpaper’s selection of the best chairs for the task, spanning a range of styles and materials.
HOME & GARDEN
Wallpaper*

London office redesign by Mary Duggan: fun minimalism with a twist

The reimagining of an old rectory building by the former St Martin Orgar church in the City of London has resulted in a London office redesign infused with warm, fun minimalism, elevated by a series of playful design details and additions, courtesy of Mary Duggan Architects. The project, fittingly named The Old Rectory and created for developers HGG London, involved the reimagining of the existing 1851-53 Grade II-listed building by architect John Davies into modern office architecture that is not only fit for the 21st century – this London office redesign also resonates with current trends about bridging home and workspace.
INTERIOR DESIGN
