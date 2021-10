It seems like almost every recipe calls for a few cloves of garlic. Nearly all cuisines around the world use this culinary superstar. Garlic is one of the world’s oldest cultivated crops, with evidence suggesting it has been around for at least 5,000 years. But garlic has also been known as much more than a kitchen staple. Throughout history, it’s been used for both spiritual and medicinal purposes. In medieval times it was used as protection to ward off evil spirits. To this day, some believe garlic to be an aphrodisiac with special powers relating to love.

GARDENING ・ 13 DAYS AGO