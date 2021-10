MACKINAC ISLAND, MI – Conservatives from across the state of Michigan flocked to Mackinac Island this weekend for the state’s biennial Republican Leadership Conference. Aside from taking in the stunning views of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron or enjoying a one-of-a-kind trip back in time at the island’s "Grand Hotel," attendees also heard from big-name Republicans from across the country — including Texas Senator Ted Cruz, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO