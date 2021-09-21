Find Courage by Connecting Heart to Heart
At the Heart of us all is the deep longing to love and be loved. Feeling connected to the goodness, truth and beauty in ourselves and others, is life’s richest treasure. To be included, accepted, welcomed and valued is a universal longing. When we feel safe enough to be seen and heard, and express our truth something magical happens. That magic power channels through our open Hearts as the mighty nuclear power of LOVE, the universal glue of life.thriveglobal.com
