Joe Judge addresses Kadarius Toney’s cryptic Instagram post

By Larry Brown
Yardbarker
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Judge on Monday addressed Kadarius Toney’s cryptic Instagram post. Toney was the New York Giants’ first-round pick this year. He missed most of training camp due to COVID and has hardly figured into Big Blue's plans for its first two games. A versatile wide receiver, Toney has only two...

www.yardbarker.com

